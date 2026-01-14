NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,415,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,122,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.53 and a 200 day moving average of $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,574,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,720,899.95. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,761,474 shares of company stock valued at $321,897,742. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

