Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 1,177.8% in December

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 920 shares, an increase of 1,177.8% from the December 15th total of 72 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Hang Seng Bank is a Hong Kong-based banking group that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial and institutional customers. Founded in 1933, the bank has grown into one of the region’s prominent lenders and is majority-owned by the HSBC Group. Hang Seng offers traditional banking functions alongside specialized services tailored to personal and corporate clients.
Core businesses include retail banking and wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, private banking, and treasury and markets.
