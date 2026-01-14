iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ) Short Interest Up 986.1% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,497 shares, a growth of 986.1% from the December 15th total of 4,097 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,624,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ IBTQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2035 and December 15, 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the ICE 2035 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.

