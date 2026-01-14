WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 23838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index are ranked by dividend yield.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- “Ominous day” coming to stocks…
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.