WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 23838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,899,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 101.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index are ranked by dividend yield.

