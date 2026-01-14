Gladstone Commercial Corporation Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 413.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 24,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,481. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.59 million, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 7,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $83,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $256,360. This trade represents a 48.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,751. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 69.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long?term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes both single?tenant net?leased investments and multi?tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

Featured Stories

