Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,575.6978 and last traded at $1,575.6978, with a volume of 154428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monotaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Monotaro had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $550.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monotaro will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Monotaro Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Market under the symbol MONOY, is a Japan-based e-commerce platform specializing in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. Founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of IT Holdings Co, the company offers a broad assortment of industrial products including tools, safety gear, fasteners, electrical components and work-site consumables tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, contractors and facility managers.
Through its online marketplaces in Japan and a regional subsidiary in Singapore, Monotaro provides access to several million stock-keeping units (SKUs), supported by streamlined procurement processes, competitive pricing and logistics capabilities designed to deliver same- or next-day shipment.
