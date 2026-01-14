Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.1420, with a volume of 2356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yara International ASA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

About Yara International ASA

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

