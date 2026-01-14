Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.8620, with a volume of 7619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

RYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Ryerson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter valued at $28,377,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $3,522,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

