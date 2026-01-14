Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,057. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LANDP) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and long-term leasing of farmland across the United States. The company pursues an attractively diversified portfolio strategy that emphasizes the purchase of high-quality, irrigated farmland, which it then leases on a triple-net basis to experienced agricultural operators. Through its structure and leasing arrangements, Gladstone Land seeks to provide stable and predictable cash flows while offering agricultural producers access to capital for working operations and property improvements.

Since its founding in 2013, Gladstone Land has expanded its footprint to encompass a broad mix of crop types and geographic regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.