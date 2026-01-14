CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.36 and last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 69575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. Raymond James Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.52.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$623.22 million during the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Michael Aulicino purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,858.65. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,222,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,409,365.99. This represents a 0.37% increase in their position. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,723.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 825,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,160,129.29. This represents a 5.72% increase in their position. Insiders have acquired 54,245 shares of company stock valued at $600,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

