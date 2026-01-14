Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.25 and last traded at $146.8360, with a volume of 45834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $161.00 target price on Materion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Materion Trading Up 4.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $444.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Materion’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $97,830.72. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,874.48. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,418,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materion by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,098,000 after purchasing an additional 283,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 222.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 164,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Materion by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 116,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 187.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 167,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,017 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Featured Articles

