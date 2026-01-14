Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD) to Issue Special Dividend of $10.25

Array Digital Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 10.25 per share on Monday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

Array Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AD traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 114,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,015. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.28 and a beta of 0.17. Array Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $37.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Array Digital Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Array Digital Infrastructure from $82.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Array Digital Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

