10,906 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 915.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,914,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,809,000 after purchasing an additional 374,304 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 570.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 378,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 322,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 204,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,778,000 after buying an additional 201,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $135.81.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.