Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 148.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,874 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.08.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.1662 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.