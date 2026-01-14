Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $123.90 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,896 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of CBRE Group worth $123,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 264.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

