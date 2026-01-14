Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $94.39 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vulcan Materials worth $94,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $308,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,040,914,000 after buying an additional 857,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,771,000 after buying an additional 616,850 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,511,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,945,000 after buying an additional 491,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,861,000 after buying an additional 236,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $311.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $313.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.13. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total value of $2,146,279.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $196,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,780. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,471 shares of company stock worth $6,054,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

