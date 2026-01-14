Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 20,307 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $91,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,859,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,640,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

