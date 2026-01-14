New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,285 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of TD SYNNEX worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,618,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at about $115,168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,340,000 after purchasing an additional 759,022 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,949,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,275,000 after buying an additional 384,518 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,230,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,019,000 after buying an additional 330,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,623.21. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,988.30. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,188. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:SNX opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

