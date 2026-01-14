MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,203,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,747 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,693 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.5%
NYSE:WFC opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $293.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.91.
Wells Fargo & Company News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have revised expectations ahead of Q4, with several Wall Street forecasters updating models and price targets. That lifted sentiment into earnings season and supports upside if Wells Fargo posts beats. Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Wells Fargo Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: Jim Cramer called Wells Fargo’s CEO a “visionary,” a media-positive factor that can buoy investor confidence in management execution and strategy. Jim Cramer Calls Wells Fargo CEO a “Visionary”
- Positive Sentiment: Context for the sector is constructive: reporting season commentary notes U.S. banks entered earnings season on firmer footing after a strong 2025, which can lift multiple expansion for well-capitalized banks like WFC if results meet expectations. Banks Enter Earnings Season on Firmer Footing, Though Risks Linger
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings previews: multiple outlets (Benzinga, Yahoo, MSN) outline what to expect from WFC’s Q4 report — consensus is around ~$1.67–1.73 EPS; the previews reinforce focus on NII and credit-card performance but are not market-moving on their own. What to Expect from Wells Fargo’s Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Income/dividend angle: pieces highlighting dividend yield and income strategies (e.g., “How To Earn $500 A Month From WFC”) increase retail interest but require large capital to generate material cash flow — a behavioral support for the stock but not a fundamentals driver. How To Earn $500 A Month From Wells Fargo Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto/ETF mention: coverage noting Wells Fargo’s reporting of Bitcoin ETF holdings is peripheral — interesting for diversified-revenues narrative but not a core earnings lever. Binance Founder CZ Encourages Crypto Holders As Wells Fargo Reports Bitcoin ETF Holdings (CORRECTED)
- Negative Sentiment: Policy/political risk: Reuters reports banks pushing back against President Trump’s proposed 10% cap on credit-card interest rates — if such policy gains traction it could compress banks’ lending economics or shrink credit access, a meaningful tail risk for card revenue and NII. Banks warn consumers will be hurt by Trump’s 10% cap on credit card interest rates
- Negative Sentiment: Broader friction with the administration: coverage notes Wall Street CEOs warning Trump to stop attacking the Fed and the credit-card industry — that strained relationship raises regulatory/political volatility that can pressure bank stocks around headlines. Wall Street CEOs warn Trump: Stop attacking the Fed and credit card industry
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
