MGO One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,203,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,747 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,693 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $293.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.91.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

