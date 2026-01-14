Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Purchased by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $790,104.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,627.16. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $948,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,621,717.18. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

