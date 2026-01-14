Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,716 shares, a growth of 149.8% from the December 15th total of 25,909 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,209 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,209 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $198.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.98. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $31.51.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0044 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks. UMMA was launched on Jan 7, 2022 and is managed by Wahed.

