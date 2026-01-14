Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0 and last traded at GBX 0. Approximately 17,968,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 44,626,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.56.
Supply@ME helps businesses which hold non perishable stock, from heavy manufacturing and chemicals to high fashion and luxury goods, improve their cashflow and unlock working capital.
Its platform enables businesses to alleviate the cost of unsold inventory in warehouses or in transit, by offering more funds at a more competitive rate than traditional financing solutions.
