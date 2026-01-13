Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $205,167.36 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $205,167.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,505.28. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $72,195.90.

On Friday, January 2nd, David Malcom Rodman sold 70,037 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $2,512,227.19.

On Monday, January 5th, David Malcom Rodman sold 192,715 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $6,748,879.30.

On Wednesday, October 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 10,369 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $445,970.69.

NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,631. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,442,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,708,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,323,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,470 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 3,160.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after acquiring an additional 855,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLYS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

