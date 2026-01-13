Mina Rezk Sells 64,787 Shares of Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 64,787 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,221,234.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,469,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,704,976. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

On Friday, January 2nd, Mina Rezk sold 321,723 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $4,169,530.08.

On Monday, November 10th, Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Mina Rezk sold 26,468 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $361,023.52.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. 3,080,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,559. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NASDAQ:AEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,031.15% and a negative return on equity of 603.21%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 92.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva’s core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company’s FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva’s systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.