Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Nick Caldwell Sells 75,762 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick Caldwell sold 75,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 764,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,540. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,546,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,856. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.61 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 471,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

