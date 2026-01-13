Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider Sells $72,195.90 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $72,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,219.08. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $205,167.36.

On Friday, January 2nd, David Malcom Rodman sold 70,037 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $2,512,227.19.

On Monday, January 5th, David Malcom Rodman sold 192,715 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $6,748,879.30.

On Wednesday, October 15th, David Malcom Rodman sold 10,369 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $445,970.69.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLYS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 2,027,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,631. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MLYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

