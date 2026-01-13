Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

THQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 205,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,791. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE: THQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in equity and debt securities issued by companies across the healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare services and health insurance. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol THQ.

With a sector-focused approach, the fund’s portfolio is weighted toward companies demonstrating strong growth potential, resilient cash flows and innovative product pipelines.

Further Reading

