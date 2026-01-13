Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ASG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 145,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,461. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE: ASG) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to growth-oriented equities. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of underlying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by established sub-advisers, employing a multi-manager structure designed to capture opportunities across a range of market capitalizations and industry sectors.

Under normal market conditions, ASG allocates the majority of its assets to common stocks of companies it believes exhibit above-average growth potential.

