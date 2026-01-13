Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 13,187 shares.The stock last traded at $11.86 and had previously closed at $11.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTOIY shares. BNP Paribas raised Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Neste OYJ Stock Performance

Neste OYJ Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

