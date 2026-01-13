Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Obayashi had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan?based general contractor specializing in large?scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company’s core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

