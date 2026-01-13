Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 185,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 55,251 shares.The stock last traded at $10.3005 and had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

