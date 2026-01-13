Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Trading 7% Higher – What’s Next?

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.74. 14,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 19,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HBNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Hotel101 Global in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hotel101 Global currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hotel101 Global
Hotel101 Global Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Hotel101 Global
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Hotel101 Global Company Profile
Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hotel101 Global
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel101 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel101 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.