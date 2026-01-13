Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Trading 7% Higher – What’s Next?

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.74. 14,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 19,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

HBNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Hotel101 Global in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hotel101 Global currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

