Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $18.00. Chow Tai Fook shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Chow Tai Fook Stock Up 8.7%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chow Tai Fook Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is a Hong Kong–based jeweller founded in 1929 and headquartered in Hong Kong. The company operates as an integrated jewellery business spanning design, sourcing, manufacturing, retail and wholesale distribution. It is one of the region’s largest jewellery retailers and sells a range of precious-metal and gem-set products through an extensive store network and other distribution channels.

Chow Tai Fook’s product lineup includes gold jewelry, diamond and gemstone pieces, watches and related accessories, with offerings that span mass-market collections, bridal and higher-end designer pieces.

