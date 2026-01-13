Short Interest in Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Declines By 85.6%

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,594 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the December 15th total of 73,364 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 193,949 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,911,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 258,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares during the last quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CCIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 191,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.95.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.7%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carlyle Credit Income Fund from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities Index. Carlyle Credit Income Fund was formed on December 30, 2011 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

