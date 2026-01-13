Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 134,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 87,495 call options.

Shares of PATH traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,504,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,973,926. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.08. UiPath has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Recent results and product traction: UiPath continues to show revenue and EPS beats (Q3 2025 revenue +15.9% and an EPS beat), and management has highlighted accelerating adoption of AI agents and Maestro orchestration — positive fundamentals that support upside over time. MarketBeat: PATH company/earnings summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen cut UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $747,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,163,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,797,146.85. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,405,362 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,637 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 508.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

