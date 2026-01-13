Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 1.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $802.00 to $795.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as low as $624.10 and last traded at $631.09. Approximately 17,888,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 13,258,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $641.97.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Arete Research set a $718.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.96.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $341,860.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,738.02. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total value of $374,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,882. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 40,519 shares of company stock worth $25,133,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta and EssilorLuxottica are discussing doubling Ray‑Ban Meta smart‑glasses production (10M → 20M units, with upside to 30M) if demand holds, supporting a new revenue stream outside advertising.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $820 and maintains a buy stance, giving sizeable upside vs. the current price and signaling some analyst conviction in Meta's AI strategy.

Meta's Meta Compute plan and linked energy deals (including a large Oklo/advanced‑nuclear partnership and a 6.6 GW pipeline) position the company to secure baseload power for AI data centers, potentially de‑risking long‑term AI capacity constraints.

Meta named Dina Powell McCormick as president and vice chair to help steer the AI build‑out; this can improve execution but won't immediately move revenue.

Bullish analysts argue accelerating ad revenue funds heavy capex (Seeking Alpha: "Buy the Dip"), but that spending cadence keeps headline volatility high.

Meta is cutting roughly 10–15% of Reality Labs staff (reports up to ~1,500 roles) as it shifts resources from VR/metaverse to AI wearables and infrastructure; layoffs highlight challenges in the metaverse business and raise near‑term execution/PR risk.

Brazil ordered Meta to suspend a WhatsApp policy banning third‑party AI chatbots and opened investigations into WhatsApp Business terms, adding regulatory uncertainty to Meta's platform/AI plans.

High‑profile skeptics (e.g., Michael Burry) warned about Meta's large AI capacity push, which can amplify short‑term selling pressure as investors weigh long‑dated returns vs. huge near‑term CapEx.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $142,149,566,000 after buying an additional 1,532,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,158,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,902,948,000 after acquiring an additional 682,768 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,247,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,823,375,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

