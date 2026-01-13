GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG) vs. Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) Critical Survey

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) and GigCapital7 (NASDAQ:GIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blaize and GigCapital7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -31.40% GigCapital7 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Blaize has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital7 has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blaize and GigCapital7″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million 159.68 -$4.11 million ($0.71) -3.14 GigCapital7 N/A N/A $2.38 million $0.09 117.11

GigCapital7 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigCapital7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blaize and GigCapital7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71 GigCapital7 1 0 0 0 1.00

Blaize presently has a consensus target price of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 240.81%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blaize is more favorable than GigCapital7.

Summary

Blaize beats GigCapital7 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blaize

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

About GigCapital7

GigCapital7 Corp. is a blank check company or special purpose acquisition company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded by Avishay S. Katz and Raluca Dinu on May 8, 2024 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

