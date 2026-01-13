Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLA shares. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 target price on Orla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Paul Schmidt sold 2,552 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total transaction of C$44,506.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,950.08. The trade was a 24.00% decrease in their position. Also, insider Paul Mann sold 15,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$291,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 205,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,783,904.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,992. Insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:OLA traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.03. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.90 and a 52-week high of C$21.33.

Orla Mining last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$382.88 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

