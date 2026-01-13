YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,773 shares, a growth of 277.3% from the December 15th total of 4,445 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. 24,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.94. YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

About YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF

The YieldMax AI & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (GPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of 15 to 30 US-listed companies deriving significant revenue from AI and technology, complemented by various complex options strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. GPTY was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

