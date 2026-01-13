YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY) Short Interest Update

YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GPTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,773 shares, a growth of 277.3% from the December 15th total of 4,445 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,409 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. 24,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.94. YieldMax AI and Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.
