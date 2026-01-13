Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 13th (ACLS, AEO, AIG, AMAT, AMH, AMZN, APLS, AVB, BAP, BMY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 13th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $90.00 to $100.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $300.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $28.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $216.00 to $217.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $263.00 to $293.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target boosted by Leerink Partners from $54.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BXP (NYSE:BXP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $140.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $302.00 to $333.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $455.00 to $515.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $270.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $9.80 to $12.80. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $54.00 to $72.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $240.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $240.00 to $236.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $355.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $335.00 to $370.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $203.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $315.00 to $335.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $176.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $61.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $433.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $195.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $810.00 to $820.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $212.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.50 to $20.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $62.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $300.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $11.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $230.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $380.00 to $450.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $40.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $20.00 to $28.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $151.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $530.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $30.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $710.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $235.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $294.00 to $307.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $535.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $708.00 to $671.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $15.00 to $14.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $31.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LifeGoal Wealth Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:WLTH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $15.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $356.00 to $366.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

