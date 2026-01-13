XP Factory (LON:XPF) Insider Richard Harpham Acquires 1,156 Shares

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harpham bought 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 per share, for a total transaction of £150.28.

XPF remained flat at GBX 12.75 during trading on Tuesday. 1,154,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,559. The company has a market cap of £22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.58. XP Factory Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XP Factory had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XP Factory Plc will post 109.9999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The XP Factory Group is one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands. Escape Hunt is a global leader in providing escape-the-room experiences delivered through a network of owner-operated sites in the UK, an international network of franchised outlets in five continents, and through digitally delivered games which can be played remotely.

Boom Battle Bar is a fast-growing network of owner-operated and franchise sites in the UK that combine competitive socialising activities with themed cocktails, drinks and street food in a high energy, fun setting.

