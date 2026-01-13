Scorpio Tankers (STNG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/12/2026 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/12/2026 – Scorpio Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $73.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/25/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.
The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.
