Scorpio Tankers (STNG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2026 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2026 – Scorpio Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/29/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $73.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Scorpio Tankers had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

