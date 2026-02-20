U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Posts Earnings Results

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.04%.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. 10,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,425. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 million, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.64.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 108.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 94,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is an independent asset management firm that specializes in natural resource and global equity investing. The company focuses on sectors such as precious metals, energy, agriculture and emerging markets, seeking long-term capital appreciation for individual and institutional investors. Its investment strategies are built around thematic, research-driven approaches that aim to capture opportunities across commodity cycles and global economic trends.

The firm offers a range of investment products, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts.

