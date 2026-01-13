iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,241 shares, an increase of 282.0% from the December 15th total of 5,561 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,760 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,760 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA LQDH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.76. 16,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,820. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $94.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk. LQDH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.