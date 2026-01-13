Short Interest in Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Increases By 244.4%

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,283 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the December 15th total of 18,087 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fenbo Price Performance

Fenbo stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. Fenbo has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fenbo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Fenbo Company Profile

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Fenbo Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Luxury Max Investments Limited.

