BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Short Interest Up 252.9% in December

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,494 shares, a growth of 252.9% from the December 15th total of 3,257 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XTWY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. 7,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,134,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,667,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

