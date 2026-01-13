DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 267.6% in December

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,882 shares, an increase of 267.6% from the December 15th total of 5,680 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 135,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDI. Zacks Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 124.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 53.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 130.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 696,366 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter worth about $2,632,000.

DDI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 32,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,759. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $446.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 32.94%.The business had revenue of $95.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company’s portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.

The company’s flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.

