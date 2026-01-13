Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 459954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Foran Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Foran Mining

Foran Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58.

Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter.

About Foran Mining

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.