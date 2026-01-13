Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 459954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.
FOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Foran Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter.
Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.
