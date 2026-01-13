Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.72 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 52303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,960,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,609,000 after buying an additional 4,647,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12,968.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,544,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,741,000 after buying an additional 2,524,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 8,528.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,111,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 129.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 836,827 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.