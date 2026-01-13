Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.3550, with a volume of 22376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Telix Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $564,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.